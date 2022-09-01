Gainesville city commissioners waiting to hire permanent city leadership positions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The decision to start the hiring process for four Gainesville city leadership positions will be one made by the new look city commission in November.

On Thursday, City Commissioners voted unanimously to approve city staff’s recommendation to hold the staggered hiring process for the four interim city charter officer positions until Nov. 17. That date will be the first meeting date of the new-look city commission consisting of a new mayor and three new commissioners.

The decision to hold off on the process is one Mayor Lauren Poe felt was right.

“Not only is it important for that new commission to be able to choose the right people that are the right fit but also that process should be given the right amount of time to make sure we get the right people in here. I think what we did today will allow for that process to get folks in position in a timely fashion, but still let that be the next commission’s decision,” said Mayor Poe.

Four of Gainesville’s six charter officers have been serving in interim positions for the better part of a year. The positions the city will begin advertising in November will be for a new city manager, utility manager, city attorney and equity and inclusion director. Bryan Eastman, the lone new commissioner who won’t be in a run-off election in November, felt glad to sit and listen to this decision being mad by some of his peers.

“This is going to be incredibly important, this isn’t something that we’ve been through before. So, making sure that we have a little bit of breathing room to make sure we get to know these people we will be interviewing is going to be very important,” said Eastman.

The hiring process will be a costly for the city. $160,000 will go toward search firm fees and $40,000 for candidate travel and other expenses. City staff say those funds come from the Human Resources Departments operating budget.

