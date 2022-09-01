Gainesville man arrested after beating, strangling woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after beating and trying to suffocate a woman in Gainesville after an argument.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Don Lilley, 49, early on Thursday morning on charges of battery causing harm, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, robbery, and obstruction of justice.

According to the arrest report, on Wednesday night Lilley and a woman got into an agreement and he told her to leave. The woman grabbed her belongings and began walking out. That’s when Lilley blocked the exit, said the victim can’t leave, and shoved her.

The woman tried to grab her phone to call 911, but Lilley grabbed the phone from her hands and kicked her.

He then put his arm around her neck and began to choke her. The victim says she was strangled so tightly she could not breathe or call for help. Lilley then hit her in the face multiple times.

Lilley then grabbed a pillow, put it over her mouth, and said he was going to kill her. Eventually, Lilley left the residence.

Deputies observed bruising and marks on the victim’s body consistent with her statements. Lilley told deputies everything he did to the victim was in self-defense.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $145,000 bond.

