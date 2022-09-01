Hundreds of residents remember people that lost their lives on International Overdose Awareness Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 20-year-old Marquis Rosado after a grand jury indicted him for first-degree murder for distributing fentanyl causing the 2021 death of Marcus Lane II in Ocala.

A plastic bag of pills was located near Lane laced with fentanyl. Officials said texts and surveillance video revealed Rosado’s role in the sale and delivery of fentanyl to the victim’s home.

“Its everywhere on everything someone thinks they’re buying just some marijuana or just a couple of pills maybe they think they’re getting this oxycodone and they don’t know that they’re not buying it from a pharmacist they’re buying it from a drug dealer, so you’re taking your own life in your hands by doing that,” said Lt. Paul Bloom.

People that overdosed told their stories to those battling addiction or in recovery for international’s overdose awareness day.

Michelle Pepin who started Picking Up the Pieces said she lost her son from an overdose after his girlfriend injected him with fentanyl and said he always helped out the underdog.

“It’s because he felt he was the underdog himself. He’s a nice looking kid but he had low self-esteem and I really wish he knew to a lot of people but it took his death for people to come out and say how much they loved him.”

Pepin’s grandson 10-year-old Jayce Nelson said he thinks about his uncle every day and gave people a message of hope.

“For all the people out there that are using or know using or in recovery just keep your head up and never go back to drugs they ruin your life. You’re going to realize what drugs do to your life, to family members, and to you.”

In Marion County they’ve had more than 2500 overdoses from 2021-22 and Narcan was handed out to administer to people in case they overdose.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.