‘I know we can do better’, Suwannee River Water Management officials remind people not to litter

Litter at Anderson Spring, along the Suwannee River
Litter at Anderson Spring, along the Suwannee River(SRWMD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Water management officials are trying to remind people to keep North Central Florida waterways clean ahead of the Labor Day weekend. Typically, thousands of people flock to rivers lakes, and streets during the holiday weekend.

The “Leave No Litter” campaign by the Suwannee River Water Management District is aimed at preventing littering at area springs and waterways. Officials released photos of littering at Anderson Springs as an example of what they want to avoid.

RELATED: Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park

It’s an example of what happens and it trashes the whole place,” said Troy Roberts, spokesperson for the water management district. “We have these incredible natural water resources that not a lot of other places have and it’s really unfortunate to see how they are treated sometimes.”

Litter at the Branford Bend
Litter at the Branford Bend(SRWMD)

Officials encourage people to be good environmental stewards all year but ramp up the campaign before the holidays.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Downtown Gainesville’s Hippodrome celebrates 50 years of entertainment
The Hippodrome prepares their season opener
The Hippodrome prepares their season opener
Bethany Duffany, dispatcher at Columbia County 911 Communications Center
Off-duty 911 operator saves neighbor’s life in Columbia County
Ocklawaha man arrested for stabbing his wife to death