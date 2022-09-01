‘I know we can do better’, Suwannee River Water Management officials remind people not to litter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Water management officials are trying to remind people to keep North Central Florida waterways clean ahead of the Labor Day weekend. Typically, thousands of people flock to rivers lakes, and streets during the holiday weekend.

The “Leave No Litter” campaign by the Suwannee River Water Management District is aimed at preventing littering at area springs and waterways. Officials released photos of littering at Anderson Springs as an example of what they want to avoid.

It’s an example of what happens and it trashes the whole place,” said Troy Roberts, spokesperson for the water management district. “We have these incredible natural water resources that not a lot of other places have and it’s really unfortunate to see how they are treated sometimes.”

Litter at the Branford Bend (SRWMD)

Officials encourage people to be good environmental stewards all year but ramp up the campaign before the holidays.

