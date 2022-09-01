Marion County couple wanted after posing as homeless, stealing good samaritan’s truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pair of grand theft auto suspects they say stole a good samaritan’s truck.
Deputies say 32-year-old Jonathan Whitaker and 28-year-old Kristina Visnich approached someone at Ocala Jai Alai and claimed to be homeless.
The victim offered them a place to stay for a few days.
Deputies say Whitaker and Visnich took advantage of the man by stealing his truck.
Deputies believe the pair have done this kind of thing before.
