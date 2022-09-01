Marion County couple wanted after posing as homeless, stealing good samaritan’s truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pair of grand theft auto suspects they say stole a good samaritan’s truck.

Deputies say 32-year-old Jonathan Whitaker and 28-year-old Kristina Visnich approached someone at Ocala Jai Alai and claimed to be homeless.

The victim offered them a place to stay for a few days.

Deputies say Whitaker and Visnich took advantage of the man by stealing his truck.

Deputies believe the pair have done this kind of thing before.

