More information on newspaper layoffs released, including the Gainesville Sun

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning more about layoffs affecting the Gainesville Sun and the Ocala Star-Banner’s parent company.

According to the Poynter Institute, Gannett’s CEO told staff the company had laid off about three percent of its workforce in the United States.

That is about 400 people.

Gannett is the nation’s largest newspaper chain.

Earlier this August, workers at the Gainesville Sun told TV20 that three more employees were laid off in their newsroom.

It is not yet known how badly the Ocala Star-Banner may have been hit.

