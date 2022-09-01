More information on newspaper layoffs released, including the Gainesville Sun

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning more about layoffs affecting the Gainesville Sun and the Ocala Star-Banner’s parent company.

According to the Poynter Institute, Gannett’s CEO told staff the company had laid off about three percent of its workforce in the United States.

That is about 400 people.

Gannett is the nation’s largest newspaper chain.

Earlier this August, workers at the Gainesville Sun told TV20 that three more employees were laid off in their newsroom.

It is not yet known how badly the Ocala Star-Banner may have been hit.

