Ocklawaha man arrested for stabbing his wife to death

Ronald Foreman, 82, Marion County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of murdering his wife and then attacking several other people.

Sheriff’s deputies have charged Ronald Foreman, 82, with second-degree murder for killing his wife Sandra Foreman, 76, on July 26.

Deputies say they responded to Jim and Martha’s Mobile Home Park at 11:55 a.m. There, they saw Foreman hit several people. Ultimately, they determined he hit a total of five people.

While investigating the battery, deputies learned that his wife was found dead inside their home.

Foreman told deputies his wife was stabbed and murdered. Detectives determined Foreman was responsible for the killing and charged him on Wednesday.

He is facing multiple battery charges as well as a second-degree murder charge.

