Off-duty 911 operator saves neighbor’s life in Columbia County

Bethany Duffany, dispatcher at Columbia County 911 Communications Center
Bethany Duffany, dispatcher at Columbia County 911 Communications Center(CCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispatcher in Columbia County is being praised for saving her neighbor’s life while off duty.

According to officials with the Columbia County 911 Communications Center, Bethany Duffany was off duty at her home on Aug. 29 when she heard screams from the house next door.

Duffany jumped the fence between the homes and found her 61-year-old neighbor lying on the ground unconscious.

She called 911 and checked the woman’s pulse. After failing to find a heartbeat, Duffany began CPR. She continued chest compressions until first responders arrived.

TRENDING: Amazon driver alerts firefighters to puppies trapped in burning home

The neighbor was taken to the hospital where she is recovering from apparent heat exposure.

Duffany received CPR training as part of her job at the Columbia County 911 Communications Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

Latest News

Litter at Anderson Spring, along the Suwannee River
‘I know we can do better’, Suwannee River Water Management officials remind people not to litter
Downtown Gainesville’s Hippodrome celebrates 50 years of entertainment
The Hippodrome prepares their season opener
The Hippodrome prepares their season opener
Ocklawaha man arrested for stabbing his wife to death