Off-duty 911 operator saves neighbor’s life in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A dispatcher in Columbia County is being praised for saving her neighbor’s life while off duty.

According to officials with the Columbia County 911 Communications Center, Bethany Duffany was off duty at her home on Aug. 29 when she heard screams from the house next door.

Duffany jumped the fence between the homes and found her 61-year-old neighbor lying on the ground unconscious.

She called 911 and checked the woman’s pulse. After failing to find a heartbeat, Duffany began CPR. She continued chest compressions until first responders arrived.

The neighbor was taken to the hospital where she is recovering from apparent heat exposure.

Duffany received CPR training as part of her job at the Columbia County 911 Communications Center.

