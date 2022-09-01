Putnam County sheriff’s deputies are on the look out for a sex offender

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say they’re looking for a sex offender who is not living at his address on file.

34-year-old Brian Kenneth Spradling was supposed to be staying at an address off N Highway 17 in Palatka.

TRENDING: Alachua County elections office receives racist emails after precincts ran out of GOP ballots

The home has video surveillance at its gate and deputies discovered Spradling has not been staying there.

Spradling was found guilty in a Clay County case involving two counts of lewd and lascivious sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 15 years old.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
Putnam County road where sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs
Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Suwannee County man was arrested on possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges
Suwannee County man was arrested on possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges
Suwannee County man was arrested on possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges
Suwannee County man was arrested on possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges
Putnam County sheriff’s deputies are on the look out for a sex offender
Putnam County sheriff’s deputies are on the look out for a sex offender
Single-use utensil and condiment ordinance begins Friday