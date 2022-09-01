Putnam County sheriff’s deputies are on the look out for a sex offender

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say they’re looking for a sex offender who is not living at his address on file.

34-year-old Brian Kenneth Spradling was supposed to be staying at an address off N Highway 17 in Palatka.

The home has video surveillance at its gate and deputies discovered Spradling has not been staying there.

Spradling was found guilty in a Clay County case involving two counts of lewd and lascivious sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 15 years old.

