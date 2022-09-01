Steve Spurrier collaborates with First Magnitude Brewing Company to create 1966 American Lager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Steve Spurrier is collaborating with First Magnitude Brewing Company to make ‘The Head Beer Coach 1966 American Lager’.

It’s called the 1966 American Lager in tribute to the year that the Gator legend won the University of Florida its first Heisman Trophy.

The beer is described as a kind, crisp, lager that is refreshing in any weather.

It is going to be available at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, First Magnitude Brewing Company, and Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille restaurant and the Visors Rooftop bar.

They plan for the beer to be available at supermarkets around Gainesville by 2023 before expanding distribution to the entire state.

