Suwannee County man was arrested on possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies arrested a man after they say they discovered meth while pushing his vehicle out of the road.

Deputies responded to a call of a possible crash on US 90 east when they found 65-year-old Frank Braccia Jr. a quarter of a mile away from his car which was partially on the road.

He asked deputies for help pushing his car.

Thats when a deputy saw a glass smoking pipe in the car.

After questioning Braccia, deputies found two bags of meth in both the car and in his pocket.

Braccia was taken to the Suwannee County Jail on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

