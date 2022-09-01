Suwannee County man was arrested on possession of meth and drug paraphernalia charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies arrested a man after they say they discovered meth while pushing his vehicle out of the road.

Deputies responded to a call of a possible crash on US 90 east when they found 65-year-old Frank Braccia Jr. a quarter of a mile away from his car which was partially on the road.

He asked deputies for help pushing his car.

Thats when a deputy saw a glass smoking pipe in the car.

After questioning Braccia, deputies found two bags of meth in both the car and in his pocket.

Braccia was taken to the Suwannee County Jail on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

