Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening.
The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The location is 3312 W University Ave.
The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
