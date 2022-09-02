CareerSource of Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties will have a job fair later in September

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a job fair in Ocala this month if you are looking for a job.

The fair is sponsored by Career Source of Citrus, Levy, and Marion counties and is open to everyone.

Some of the businesses that are looking for employees include the city of Ocala, the Florida Department of Corrections, and Marion County Public Schools.

The fair is Thursday, September 22 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center.

