Eastside blanks Keystone Heights, 26-0, moves to 2-0

Rams pull away with two touchdowns in the second quarter
Johnson tosses 4 TD passes in Ram victory
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Eastside quarterback Holden Johnson threw three of his four touchdowns in the first half as Eastside pulled away from Keystone Heights in a 26-0 win over the Indians in Thursday night football action at Citizens Field. Eastside improves to 2-0 for the first time since 2009.

Johnson connected with Davion Pugh, Antoneo Wilson, Antonio Hubbard, and Jemall Dix for scores, while his hookup with Wilson covered 90 yards. Eastside is unbeaten heading into a week three showdown versus Buchholz.

Keystone Heights was playing its season opener on Thursday and takes on Fort White in week three.

