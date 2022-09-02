Florida soccer wins home opener in Samantha Bohon debut

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team edged South Florida, 2-1, in the program’s home opener Thursday night at Donald R. Dizney Stadium to give first-year head coach Samantha Bohon her first victory in front of the orange and blue faithful.

The Gators (2-3) claimed their second victory of the season by scoring both goals against the Bulls (1-3) in the second half of Thursday evening’s contest.

Florida’s scored the opening goal of the match in the 51st minute thanks to Delaney Tauzel’s pass in the box that ricocheted off a USF player and came right to Julianne Leskaukus, who loaded up and fired a rocket line drive into the upper right corner of the goal. It was her second goal of the season and first since the Gators loss to Texas on August 28.

However, the Gators lead didn’t last long. In the 63rd minute, Lucy Roberts chipped a ball into the box that came directly to Chiara Hahn, and she volleyed it passed Florida keeper, Alexa Goldberg, into the top right corner to level the match, 1-1.

The two teams remained tied for the next eight minutes, but in the 72nd minute, the Gators scored the difference maker. Leskaukus received a pass just beyond midfield and passed a perfect thru-ball to a wide open Sid Kennedy, who took a few dribbles into the Bulls box before firing a shot on the ground that ended up in the bottom right corner of the USF goal.

The victory marks Florida’s first at home this season. The Gators are now 2-1 at this season against Florida-based teams.

The next match for Florida will be at home, on September 4, against No. 10 FSU.

