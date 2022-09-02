Former Florida Gators player accused of pointing gun at car full of teen girls

METAIRIE, La (AP/WCJB) — New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday in what authorities termed a “road rage incident,” and he was booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Maye played for the University of Florida Gators from 2013 to 2016.

Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde said in a statement that Maye, 29, was “identified as the driver of a black SUV in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at a vehicle occupied by several juvenile females.”

Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, said in a statement provided to NFL Network that Maye “vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”

Marcus Maye, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office booking photo (WCJB)

Louisiana state law lists aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon as a misdemeanor punishable by up to $1,000 in fines and up to six months in jail. Maye was released from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center Thursday on $30,000 bond, Rivarde said.

The Saints signed Maye, who formerly played for the New York Jets, to a three-year, $28.5 million contract this offseason. Maye is projected to be one of two starting safeties for New Orleans this season, along with Tyrann Mathieu.

Saints coach Dennis Allen, who also oversees New Orleans’ defense, said the club was made aware of the arrest and was “still gathering all the information, after today’s practice.

FILE - New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) runs through drills during training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., on July 30, 2022. Maye was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, in what authorities termed a “road rage incident". He was booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Gerald Herbert | AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

