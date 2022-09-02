Former Florida Gators player accused of pointing gun at car full of teen girls

Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley (3) makes a catch against Florida defensive back Marcus...
Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley (3) makes a catch against Florida defensive back Marcus Maye (20) and Florida defensive back Vernon Hargreaves III (1) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La (AP/WCJB) — New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday in what authorities termed a “road rage incident,” and he was booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Maye played for the University of Florida Gators from 2013 to 2016.

Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde said in a statement that Maye, 29, was “identified as the driver of a black SUV in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at a vehicle occupied by several juvenile females.”

Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, said in a statement provided to NFL Network that Maye “vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”

Marcus Maye, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office booking photo
Marcus Maye, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office booking photo(WCJB)

Louisiana state law lists aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon as a misdemeanor punishable by up to $1,000 in fines and up to six months in jail. Maye was released from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center Thursday on $30,000 bond, Rivarde said.

The Saints signed Maye, who formerly played for the New York Jets, to a three-year, $28.5 million contract this offseason. Maye is projected to be one of two starting safeties for New Orleans this season, along with Tyrann Mathieu.

Saints coach Dennis Allen, who also oversees New Orleans’ defense, said the club was made aware of the arrest and was “still gathering all the information, after today’s practice.

FILE - New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) runs through drills during training camp at...
FILE - New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) runs through drills during training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., on July 30, 2022. Maye was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, in what authorities termed a “road rage incident". He was booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 9/2/22
Man shot and killed outside Gardenia Garden Apartments
GPD investigates deadly shooting at NE Gainesville apartment complex
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
UF Health pharmacies and physician’s practices temporarily paused COVID-19 booster vaccinations
UF Health pharmacies and physician’s practices temporarily paused COVID-19 booster vaccinations