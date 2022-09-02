Gainesville man arrested for robbing Dollar Tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after robbing a dollar store in Gainesville at gunpoint.

Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Christopher Jenkins, 49, on Thursday night on charges of armed robbery.

Officers say he went to the Dollar Tree at Northwest 23rd Avenue. There he approached a worker at a register and tried grabbing the money inside.

The worker fought back until Jenkins held up a shotgun that was concealed under a shirt. The worker then let go and Jenkins fled the store.

Police found him in the area of Northwest 16th Terrace with about $120 in his pockets and a receipt from the cash register.

