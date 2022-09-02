Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open

Santa Fe Palms RV Resort ribbon cutting
Santa Fe Palms RV Resort ribbon cutting(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened.

The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated.

It offers a number of amenities for guests including a swimming pool, WiFi, and a licensed massage therapist. There are several pull-through sites and concrete patios.

Santa Fe Palms Resort offers accommodation for class A’s, B’s, C’s, fifth wheels, and travel trailers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Christopher Jenkins, 49, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested for robbing Dollar Tree
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner 9/2/22
Gainesville man arrested for robbing Dollar Tree
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST