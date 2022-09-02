Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened.

The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated.

It offers a number of amenities for guests including a swimming pool, WiFi, and a licensed massage therapist. There are several pull-through sites and concrete patios.

Santa Fe Palms Resort offers accommodation for class A’s, B’s, C’s, fifth wheels, and travel trailers.

