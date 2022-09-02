Gas South makes donations to local charities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville children’s charities are getting some help from Gas South.

Six nonprofit groups are each getting $50,000 from the company.

Those groups include the North Central Florida YMCA and the Ronald McDonald house.

The “Y” will use the money to build an educational lab for children and teens.

The Ronald McDonald House will put the donation to use by expanding services for families.

