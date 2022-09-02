Gas South makes donations to local charities

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville children’s charities are getting some help from Gas South.

Six nonprofit groups are each getting $50,000 from the company.

Those groups include the North Central Florida YMCA and the Ronald McDonald house.

The “Y” will use the money to build an educational lab for children and teens.

The Ronald McDonald House will put the donation to use by expanding services for families.

