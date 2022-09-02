Jehovah’s Witnesses will conduct their door-to-door campaign again

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two years off due to COVID-19, Jehovah’s Witnesses are back to conducting their door-to-door campaign.

A Jehovah’s Witness spokesperson says they have 1,200 witnesses in the Gainesville area.

Church leaders say the decision to suspend their door-to-door ministry was unprecedented but necessary to protect against the COVID-19 spread.

