Jehovah’s Witnesses will conduct their door-to-door campaign again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two years off due to COVID-19, Jehovah’s Witnesses are back to conducting their door-to-door campaign.

A Jehovah’s Witness spokesperson says they have 1,200 witnesses in the Gainesville area.

Church leaders say the decision to suspend their door-to-door ministry was unprecedented but necessary to protect against the COVID-19 spread.

