Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of the number of people arrested for DUIs in August

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of people who were arrested for DUIs.

Sheriff’s deputies are naming every person who blew over the legal limit in August.

In total, 15 people were arrested for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

TRENDING: Neighbors are relieved after an 82-year-old Ocklawaha man was charged with his wife’s death

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.