Marion Cultural Alliance will have an opening reception for a Hispanic heritage art exhibit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance has a Hispanic heritage art exhibit opening reception on Friday.

Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 each year.

This art exhibit celebrates creativity, inspiration, cultural heritage, and acknowledgment of the contributions of the growing Hispanic community.

TRENDING: Gas South makes donations to local charities

The exhibit opens Friday with an artists’ reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This will be at MCA’s Brick City Center for the Arts.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.