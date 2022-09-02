Marion Cultural Alliance will have an opening reception for a Hispanic heritage art exhibit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance has a Hispanic heritage art exhibit opening reception on Friday.

Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 each year.

This art exhibit celebrates creativity, inspiration, cultural heritage, and acknowledgment of the contributions of the growing Hispanic community.

The exhibit opens Friday with an artists’ reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This will be at MCA’s Brick City Center for the Arts.

