No screenshots allowed for Florida football game tickets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keep your devices charged if you’re planning on hitting The Swamp for the Gator game, Saturday evening. The Florida Gators’ season opener against Utah is sold out as well as the game against LSU in October.

The associate athletic director of ticketing says you must save your ticket to your mobile wallet ahead of time. Printed tickets or screenshots of mobile tickets will not be accepted for entry.

“Screenshots will not work for entry at the gate so it’s important to save your tickets in your mobile wallet, to ensure that you have a ticket that will scan at the gate,” said Mike Castle, associate athletic director of ticketing. “A screenshot passed along to a friend will not work at the gate, if you have a ticket at your mobile wallet you can log into the Florida Gators App and transfer the ticket, they can accept it and that will be a valid ticket.”

Screenshot of Florida Vs. Utah game ticket (WCJB)

Castle also recommends getting to the game early. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 o’clock kick-off.

