Ocala Shrine Rodeo kicks off for the 40th year

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 40 years of tradition and heart will be celebrated this weekend in the Horse Capital of the World for the annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo.

The event is being held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion on Friday and Saturday. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Guests will be treated to traditional rodeo events including barrel racing, bull riding, and steer wrestling.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children between the ages of 6 and 11 years old. The two-day event is to help raise funds for Shriner’s Children patients at UF Health Shands.

“We have patients that are competing in collegiate sports some couldn’t even walk when they were born,” said Shriner Hal Mix. “They’re playing basketball, they’re playing football, they’re playing baseball, tennis, track so it’s amazing what our hospitals are able to do.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.