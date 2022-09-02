Shands employees vote to unionize

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union.

Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

The election was run by the National Labor Relations Board’s Tampa office.

