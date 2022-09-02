Shands employees vote to unionize

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of employees at UF Health Shands voted to form a union.

Dispatchers, along with flight and ground paramedics at Shands, voted this week to unionize with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

The election was run by the National Labor Relations Board’s Tampa office.

