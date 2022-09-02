Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will host the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the first of a two-day event for the 40th annual Ocala Shrine Rodeo on Friday.

The event is at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

The rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. but gates are open at 5:30.

Tickets for children are $25 but if they are five and under, they are free.

The event will feature many traditional rodeo events including bull riding and steer wrestling.

