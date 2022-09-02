UF Health pharmacies and physician’s practices temporarily paused COVID-19 booster vaccinations

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 booster vaccinations are temporarily paused for anyone 12 and older at UF Health.

The current Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are no longer available as boosters for those 12 and older.

TRENDING: Shands employees vote to unionize

This includes boosters given at UF Health pharmacies and UF Health physician’s practices. Pharmacies and practices are waiting to get the redesigned booster doses that target Omicron subvariants.

When this happens, the booster shots will resume.

