Victim remembered after deadly shooting in NE Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. They say the shooting took place at Gardenia Garden Apartments located off of NE 8th Avenue around 10:41 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a Black male deceased in his car with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The victim’s name was not released, however, residents said the victim goes by the name ‘Lil Romeo’.

The victim’s friend, Michael Tugerson says he thought he heard fireworks at first but realized it was gunshots.

“It was kind of like why do we see this happen especially in a neighborhood like this,” said Tugerson. “Everybody try to take care of everyone out here.”

RELATED: GPD investigates deadly shooting at NE Gainesville apartment complex

This isn’t the first shooting to happen on Northeast Eighth Avenue this year. In July, officers responded to a shooting at the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center -no one was injured. Last year, one person was killed and four others were injured after a drive-by outside of a convenience store.

Detectives say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and won’t release any other details.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.