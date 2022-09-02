What’s Growing On: Lovebug Season is Here

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you haven’t seen many of the insects yet, don’t worry, they’re coming.

Males attach to females for hours at a time during lovebug mating season which usually happens twice a year; in May and September.

Lovebug larvae are beneficial when assisting in the decomposition of decaying plant matter. The larvae feed on decaying plants, which is found in the soil. And the lifespan of a typical lovebug is just 3-4 days.

Most Floridians acquaint lovebugs with plastering the front end of vehicles and causing paint damage. Some people in North Central Florida are getting proactive about protecting their vehicles.

Ocala resident Tricia Thompson tells us a life hack when it comes to protecting the front of your car; “If you take a wax cloth and then wipe the front of your car so when you hit the love bugs they slide right off.”

Even with this hack, Tricia says this car wash will be a weekly visit through the month of september to clean the love bugs off of her car and windshield.

Experts say it’s best to wash your windshield, grill and front bumper before the bugs dry and corrode your paint.

Wet periods preceding mating months usually lead to larger swarms; and with heavy rains in august, it’s likely lovebugs will be more of a nuisance than they were in the spring.

