Alachua Police visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful after bicyclists got lost

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with Alachua Police are warning visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful.

Around 9:30 Thursday night, dispatchers got a call from bicyclists who got lost on the trails at San Felasco.

Some of the trails had flooded due to recent rain. Officers were able to find the lost bikers in less than an hour.

