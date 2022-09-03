Alachua Police visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful after bicyclists got lost

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with Alachua Police are warning visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful.

Around 9:30 Thursday night, dispatchers got a call from bicyclists who got lost on the trails at San Felasco.

Some of the trails had flooded due to recent rain. Officers were able to find the lost bikers in less than an hour.

