A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Bradford County came together to raise money for Laci Laycock, a sheriff’s office explorer that died in early August.

Laycock was 16 when passed away at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurysm.

On Saturday, people brought out their fancy vehicles at a car show at the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office to help pay for her tombstone. The event was free to the public and show car entries were $20.

Sergeant Scott Konel who oversees the explorers program said Laycock was always active in the community.

“Normally when something tragic happens in this community everybody comes together and they become one big family. She helped this community out considerably, everybody in the community knew her so this is why we have the turnout we have today.”

She intended to become a sheriff’s deputy once she graduated high school.

