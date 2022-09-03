Gator Football Pre-Kick Off Celebrations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kick off for the start of Gator football is Saturday at 7pm, but preparations are well underway.

Over at Condron Family Ballpark RV’s began their TailGator at 5pm with guest appearances being made by current Gator athletes and coaches, as well as former Gator legends.

And over at the newly opened swamp restaurant hundreds of students were gathered to get ready for the big game.

Evan McVicker came all the way own from Canada for this experience. “It was a little bit hectic today but they’re coming together and I think it’s going to play out pretty nicely.”

And it’s not just residents or students living here in Gainesville that are amped up. Over 100,000 gator fans from across the country are in town to experience the celebrations, meaning, if tonight is a preview to what we can expect for tomorrow? It will certainly be a game to remember.

There were also pre-kick off events tonight at Celebration Point and at several bars and restaurants all across midtown.

