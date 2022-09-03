Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police will be out in force this Labor Day weekend.

Officers will have DUI checkpoints around the community Saturday night.

There will be at six locations within the city.

These checkpoints are part of the Lake City Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program, funded by the Department of Transportation.

Checkpoints will be at the following locations:

SOUTHWEST BASCOM NORRIS DRIVE AND SOUTHWEST MARVIN BURNETT ROAD;

U.S. 441 AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR STREET;

1400 BLOCK OF U.S. HIGHWAY 90.

SOUTH MARION AVE. AT SW ST. MARGARETS ST.

SOUTH MAIN BLVD AT S.R. 47.

S.R. 247 NORTH OF BASCOM NORRIS DRIVE.

