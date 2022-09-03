No major injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in Ocala responded to a multi-vehicle crash.

Ocala Police and fire rescue responded to the 2300 block of SW College Rd Friday afternoon.

The left westbound lane was blocked, but no major injuries were reported. At least three cars were involved.

