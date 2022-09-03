No major injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in Ocala responded to a multi-vehicle crash.

Ocala Police and fire rescue responded to the 2300 block of SW College Rd Friday afternoon.

The left westbound lane was blocked, but no major injuries were reported. At least three cars were involved.

TRENDING: Ocala Shrine Rodeo kicks off for the 40th year

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.