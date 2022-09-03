Rescued beagles brought to Marion County ready to begin adoption

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society of Marion County is announcing the adoption event for the beagle pups that were saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia.

The event will be held at their facility next Friday, September 9th, and all adoptions will be on a first come first served basis.

Adoption applications are limited to the first 30 people in line.

During the first round of adoptions, only seven of the 15 beagles will be available to adopt.

Once the first batch has been adopted, then the other eight may be adopted by the remaining 30 applicants.

