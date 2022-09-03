Sports Overtime Week Two
Buchholz, Newberry, Belleview join North Marion at 2-0
(WCJB) -Week two of high school football in North Central Florida presented some intriguing matchups and statement wins. In TV20′s Game of the Week, North Marion shut out Dunnellon, 35-0 to reach 2-0 for the season. The Tigers dropped to 1-1.
NCFL High School Football Scores, Week Two:
Buchholz def. Riverview (Sarasota), 45-6
Union County def. Columbia, 31-27
Newberry def. Fort White, 31-17
Oak Hall def. Bishop Snyder, 49-12
Bishop Moore def. GHS, 49-17
Suwannee def. Hamilton County, 41-0
Lanier Co. (GA) def. Santa Fe, 17-14 (OT)
Santa Fe Catholic def. St. Francis, 43-8
Trinity Catholic def. Clearwater Central Catholic, 35-27
Belleview def. Crystal River, 16-6
West Port def. Winter Springs, 30-0
Central def. Lake Weir, 47-13
Bradford def. Baldwin, 35-0
Branford def. Bronson, 54-0
Dixie County def. Trenton, 46-0
Chiefland def. West Oaks Academy, 45-0
Wewahitchka def. Bell, 38-8
Williston def. Weeki Wachee, 42-0
Taylor County def. Lafayette, 13-12
Niceville def. Vanguard, 15-7
Interlachen def. Providence School, 14-8
