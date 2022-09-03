Sports Overtime Week Two

(WCJB) -Week two of high school football in North Central Florida presented some intriguing matchups and statement wins. In TV20′s Game of the Week, North Marion shut out Dunnellon, 35-0 to reach 2-0 for the season. The Tigers dropped to 1-1.

NCFL High School Football Scores, Week Two:

Buchholz def. Riverview (Sarasota), 45-6

Union County def. Columbia, 31-27

Newberry def. Fort White, 31-17

Oak Hall def. Bishop Snyder, 49-12

Bishop Moore def. GHS, 49-17

Suwannee def. Hamilton County, 41-0

Lanier Co. (GA) def. Santa Fe, 17-14 (OT)

Santa Fe Catholic def. St. Francis, 43-8

Trinity Catholic def. Clearwater Central Catholic, 35-27

Belleview def. Crystal River, 16-6

West Port def. Winter Springs, 30-0

Central def. Lake Weir, 47-13

Bradford def. Baldwin, 35-0

Branford def. Bronson, 54-0

Dixie County def. Trenton, 46-0

Chiefland def. West Oaks Academy, 45-0

Wewahitchka def. Bell, 38-8

Williston def. Weeki Wachee, 42-0

Taylor County def. Lafayette, 13-12

Niceville def. Vanguard, 15-7

Interlachen def. Providence School, 14-8

