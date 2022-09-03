Tailgaters pack UF for the football season opener

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator fans set up their tents and started tailgating early this morning ahead of the game against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for months now I’m excited to see what Billy Napier is going to do The Swamps going to be packed we’re excited,” said UF alum Griffin Bria.

Many fans like Alan Clements said they believe new head coach Billy Napier has the right leadership that will bring the gators back to a championship program.

“He’s turned the program around already, totally new attitude a lot more emphasis on discipline than before and I think the players are a lot more together.”

No one on campus was worried about facing a top-ranked opponent.

“After the season last year you think I would be a little more nervous about playing a top 10 team but I’m as confident as i could be going in and I think we got it, I think we got it for sure,” said Drew Davis.

Ashley Liddell is a student at UF and she said other students are also excited for the season.

“I feel the students have been very excited for a brand new coach and we’re all ready to see how the football team is going to do this year.”

Fans that traveled from out of the state said they paid high prices for hotels but it’s all for the experience.

“We booked a local hotel that and they do jack the prices up on these football weekends, but it’s part of the weekend though you have to pay it I’m not happy about it but you have to do it right,” said Clements.

Tailgaters said they’ll be up bright and early next weekend for the game against Kentucky.

