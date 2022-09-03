Tailgaters pack UF for the football season opener

Fans tailgate ahead of the game against Utah in The Swamp.
Fans tailgate ahead of the game against Utah in The Swamp.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator fans set up their tents and started tailgating early this morning ahead of the game against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for months now I’m excited to see what Billy Napier is going to do The Swamps going to be packed we’re excited,” said UF alum Griffin Bria.

Many fans like Alan Clements said they believe new head coach Billy Napier has the right leadership that will bring the gators back to a championship program.

“He’s turned the program around already, totally new attitude a lot more emphasis on discipline than before and I think the players are a lot more together.”

No one on campus was worried about facing a top-ranked opponent.

“After the season last year you think I would be a little more nervous about playing a top 10 team but I’m as confident as i could be going in and I think we got it, I think we got it for sure,” said Drew Davis.

Ashley Liddell is a student at UF and she said other students are also excited for the season.

“I feel the students have been very excited for a brand new coach and we’re all ready to see how the football team is going to do this year.”

Fans that traveled from out of the state said they paid high prices for hotels but it’s all for the experience.

“We booked a local hotel that and they do jack the prices up on these football weekends, but it’s part of the weekend though you have to pay it I’m not happy about it but you have to do it right,” said Clements.

Tailgaters said they’ll be up bright and early next weekend for the game against Kentucky.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Hundreds of people came out to show their support for Laci Laycock.
A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away
Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints
Sports Overtime Week Two
Lake City police to hold holiday DUI checkpoints
Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints