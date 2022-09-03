Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer.(NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl has formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is threatening to unleash heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl formed late Friday and was headed west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.

Late Friday, the storm was centered about 185 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters said some slight strengthening was possible in the next few days.

They warned of the possibility of some rapidly rising rivers in Puerto Rico and a flash flood threat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Recent heavy rains have caused safety issues at the park.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
UF Health Shands sign
UF Health Shands employee accessed private medical records

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
California wildfire destroys 100 homes, other buildings
Someone charges their electric car in this photo from Aug. 29, 2017.
17 states weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Authorities: Pilot of stolen plane that circled Mississippi city in police custody
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Gorbachev buried in Moscow; Putin absent from funeral