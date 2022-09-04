Arrest made after officers exposed to narcotic during arrest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after exposing Gainesville Police officers to a dangerous drug.

33-year-old Reginald Turner Jr. was arrested for stealing from the University Street Wawa on August 28th.

He was carrying a white powdery substance that police suspect was a type of narcotic.

Both the arresting officer and the officer who handled the evidence got sick.

They were both given Narcan and sent to the hospital.

The affected officers recovered and were able to leave the hospital on the same day.

Turner is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

