Arrest made after officers exposed to narcotic during arrest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after exposing Gainesville Police officers to a dangerous drug.

33-year-old Reginald Turner Jr. was arrested for stealing from the University Street Wawa on August 28th.

He was carrying a white powdery substance that police suspect was a type of narcotic.

Both the arresting officer and the officer who handled the evidence got sick.

They were both given Narcan and sent to the hospital.

The affected officers recovered and were able to leave the hospital on the same day.

Turner is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

RELATED STORY: Narcan given to GPD officers after narcotics exposure

