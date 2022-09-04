Charges dropped against man for 2021 case

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man from Marion County.

The State Attorney’s Office dismissed second-degree murder charges against 28-year-old Tyre Patrick Meggie.

In August of 2021, Ocala Police officers arrested Meggie for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon during the time of a reported deadly shooting.

According to public records, prosecutors say there is no evidence linking Meggie to the homicide but they will reconsider their decision if evidence is found.

Ocala Police Department is still investigating this case.

