Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday.

At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road.

It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station at mile marker 339.

The driver was unresponsive and the car was still in drive.

The road ranger and weigh station employees performed lifesaving measures.

The driver was sent to West Marion Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

TRENDING STORY: A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.