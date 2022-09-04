Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital

The vehicle was found in park with the driver unresponsive.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday.

At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road.

It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station at mile marker 339.

The driver was unresponsive and the car was still in park.

The road ranger and weigh station employees performed lifesaving measures.

The driver was sent to West Marion Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

