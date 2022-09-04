Florida upsets No. 7 Utah, 29-26 in Billy Napier’s debut

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Behind Anthony Richardson’s three rushing touchdowns and Amari Burney’s late interception, the Florida football team christened the Billy Napier era with a heart-pounding, 29-26 victory over No. 7 Utah in their season opener.

After nine months of speculation, the Gators (1-0) took the field at The Swamp to a raucous crowd of 90,000 orange and blue supporters, as they were about to go heads up with a veteran-led Utes (0-1) team. Florida opened the contest with the ball, but after moving down the field with an effective rushing attack, senior transfer Montrell Johnson Jr. was stripped on his first carry of the game. The loose ball was quickly picked up by R.J. Hubert of Utah and returned down to the Gators 25-yard line.

Five plays into the Utes first drive of the game, quarterback Cameron Rising connected with tight end Brant Kuithe for a 6-yard touchdown to draw first blood. Kuithe would end up recording 9 catches for 105 yards to lead all receivers in the game.

Florida responded two drives later, when Richardson ran in his first of three rushing touchdowns on a quarterback keeper. That scoring play was set up by a 4th-and-2 conversion by the Gators.

After that, Utah kicked two consecutive field goals to go ahead 13-7. Their lead lasted until late in the first half. With under a two minutes remaining before intermission, on 2nd-and-5 from the Utes 45-yard line, Richardson took off from the pocket to his left and hopped over one defender on his way to a 45-yard touchdown run. The late-half score sent the home crowd into a frenzy as the Gators took the lead 14-13 at the break.

In the second half, Utah was the only team to score a point. The Utes went ahead 19-14 after scoring on a 7-yard run with just 12 seconds left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the two teams combined for 22 points, but it was Florida who registered the lions share. Johnson atoned for his first half fumble by running in a touchdown from 14-yards out to put the Gators ahead 22-19, with 12:48 remaining in the game.

However, on the ensuing Utes possession, Rising led his team on an 11-play, 73 yard touchdown drive. The possession was capped off with a Tavion Thomas score from 4-yards out. Thomas totaled 115 rushing yards and that lone touchdown on the evening. Dating back to 2021, Florida has now allowed eight straight opponents to rush for 100 yards or more.

Florida punched right back at Utah on the Gators next possession. Richardson and company chewed up 5:01 on the 14-play 75-yard drive that ended with Richardson’s third and final touchdown of the night. In total, the sophomore gun-slinger ran 11 times for 106 yards and was 17-24 for 168 yards through the air. That final touchdown for Florida gave the orange and blue a 29-26 lead with 1:25 remaining in the contest.

After Utah took a touchback on the kickoff, the Utes drove 69 yards in 10 plays in 1:08 to set up a chance to win the game with a touchdown. With 25 seconds left, on second-and-goal from the Florida 6-yard line, Rising fired a pass over the middle of the endzone, but was intercepted by 5th-year senior Amari Burney. The pick sealed up the game for Florida.

Up Next: Florida will host top-25 ranked Kentucky at 7 p.m.

