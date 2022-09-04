Three injured and two dead in a shooting at a Labor Day weekend party in Palatka

Three people are recovering and two people are dead after at shooting at Vick's Supper Club.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday night around 11:45 the Palatka Police Department responded to a shooting at Vick’s Supper Club due to reports of multiple people being shot.

“I heard a lot of rap music and after the rap music, I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Then a lot of banging and then I heard cops come up and about five minutes later I saw a medical helicopter coming into the hospital last night,” said resident John Tuten.  

Officers said they were four people that were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object.

All five people were transported to the Putnam  Community Medical Center and then air-lifted to trauma centers, but two of the gunshot victims died from their injuries.

“I think this is just a random thing because I was told there were two cops monitoring the situation last night and when they and when they saw all the gunshots they called in for backup. They just hauled the cars off a few minutes ago it’s just really sad,” said Tuten.

According to social media, they were having a Labor Day weekend after party. Tuten has lived in Putnam County his whole life and said the shootings need to stop.

“It’s pretty sad and people don’t deserve to die like this.”

Law enforcement officials said they are still investigating but they determined there is no active threat to the community.

