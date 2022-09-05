101-year-old celebrates birthday at Oak Hammock

Birthday party held for Martha Wroe at Oak Hammock
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Oak Hammock is celebrating a major life milestone.

Martha Wroe turned 101 years old on Monday. A special party was held to celebrate with her as the guest of honor a few days before her big birthday.

This marks the third centenarian birthday in the last few months at the Oaks Hammock senior living community.

On June 30, Brenda Thomas was welcomed into the elite group, when she was honored with a large party on Oak Hammock’s campus.

On August 8, Stella Makara was toasted for her 102nd birthday.

