Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are left with minor injuries after a crash in Columbia County.

On Sunday, a white pick-up truck hit the divers side of a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle.

TRENDING: Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road

The truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 90 and SW Bascom Norris Dr.

Both drivers were treated for minor injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.