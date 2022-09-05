Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are left with minor injuries after a crash in Columbia County.

On Sunday, a white pick-up truck hit the divers side of a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle.

The truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 90 and SW Bascom Norris Dr.

Both drivers were treated for minor injuries.

