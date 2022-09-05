Cross City man arrested for murder, attempted murder following crime spree

Ahmen Edwards, 23, Dixie County Jail booking photo
Ahmen Edwards, 23, Dixie County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is accused of shooting two men, killing one, and breaking into a home during an early morning crime spree in Cross City.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a 911 call, found Montavious Carter on Northeast 215th Avenue in Cross City suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to UF Health Shands for treatment.

A short time later, a second 911 call was made reporting an armed robbery on Northeast 138th Street. The homeowner reported Tai’Sean Ahmen Edwards, 23, of Cross City, fired shots outside of her home. He then began beating on the door claiming people were after him.

Edwards then broke a window and entered the home. Neighbors who heard the gunfire helped the homeowner hold Edwards until deputies could arrive.

Deputies also found a wrecked vehicle abandoned on Northeast 351 Highway, near the intersection of 214th Avenue. The car had crashed into a street sign.

Around 7:25 a.m., a third 911 call was made reporting the body of Cordareo Godbolt, 35, of Cross City, was lying outside a home on Northeast 106th Street.

Cross City Police Department is charging Ewards in connection to all three 911 calls and the crash. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, armed burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and State Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

