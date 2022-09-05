Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Gainesville near a gas station.
Officers say the body was found near Northeast 13th Street and 6th Street extension near the entrance of the Circle K Gas Station. The body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The death has not been ruled a homicide.
