Death investigation launched into body found near Gainesville Circle K

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northeast Gainesville near a gas station.

Officers say the body was found near Northeast 13th Street and 6th Street extension near the entrance of the Circle K Gas Station. The body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The death has not been ruled a homicide.

