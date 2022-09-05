Firefighters put out fire at Gainesville café

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after a café in southwest Gainesville caught fire early on Monday morning.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say they were called to the Peach Valley Cafe on Southwest 34th Street on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Crews were able to put the fire out.

TRENDING: Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete

No injuries from the fire were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

