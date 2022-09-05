Florida soccer team blanked at home by Florida State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After recording their first win of the season at home, against South Florida on Thursday, the Florida soccer team got shutout 5-0 by the defending national champions, and in-state rival, Florida State.

The Gators (2-4) tried to build off their first win in front of the home crowd by hosting the Seminoles (2-0-2), but couldn’t muster much offense in 80 minutes of play. The Seminoles outshot the Gators 19-3, including 7-3 for shots on goal.

The game was scoreless until the 15th minute of the first half, when Seminoles Olivia Garcia had a nice pass to Jenna Nighswonger in the middle of the box, who put the ball in the back of the net making it 1-0 Florida State. In the 47th minute, Garcia decided to join in the action by putting the ball into the middle of the net off a great assist from Jody Brown of the Seminoles to push the deficit to 2-0.

The onslaught continued in the second half, as Brown whipped a rocket line drive passed Alexa Goldberg in the 56th minute to bring the total to 3-0, garnet and gold. Then, when the Gators thought it couldn’t get any worse for them, in the 67th minute, the ball comes off a cross and bounces off Njeri Butts of the Gators for an own goal.

After that, Beata Olsson recorded her first goal of the season in the 86th minute to go up 5-0. With the loss at home against the defending champs the Gators fall to 2-4, while in-state rival the Seminoles are now 2-0-2. Florida will now look to get back into the win column next Sunday when they head to Greenville N.C. to take on East Carolina.

