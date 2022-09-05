Gainesville Man threatens store employees with machete

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A man from Gainesville is behind bars after threatening Walmart employees with a machete.

Davon Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested this weekend at the Walmart at Butler Plaza located on Southwest 42nd street.

Jordan was allegedly yelling inside the store, prompting employees to ask him to leave. When he refused, employees called the authorities and attempted to escort him outside the door.

Jordan then grabbed a machete from a shopping cart and threatened the employees with the weapon.

When the Gainesville Police Department arrived on the scene, they arrested Jordan, charging him for armed trespassing.

His bond is set at $25 thousand.

